Dozens of drivers illegally park by beauty spot

Police have described the actions of day trippers as "irresponsible, selfish and dangerous" after filming dozens of cars parked on double yellow lines outside a beauty spot.

Bedfordshire Police captured the footage outside Dunstable Downs on Sunday, with the car park being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekend was the first since lockdown restrictions were eased across England, with people able to travel longer distances to do exercise.

Enforcement officers were deployed to the area to issue tickets, police said.