Social distancing computer game's 'strong message'

Video

The creator of a social distancing computer game says he hopes it will help people to understand how they can save lives in the real world.

Players of "Can You Save The World?" must keep away from people in a crowded street, collect masks and avoid giant sneezes to build up a score of "saved lives".

It was the idea of Prof Richard Wiseman, a psychologist from the University of Hertfordshire, who created it with French games designer Martin Jacob.

Dr Wiseman said: "Hopefully it's lots of fun to play, but there's a strong, educational message there for the whole family.

"When you avoid somebody, not only are you not getting infected, they don't infect other people, which means the people that they come into contact with don't infect other people."