Nation creates birthday salute to Captain Tom

Thousands of people from across England have submitted a salute in honour of Captain Tom Moore to create a unique mosaic picture gift for his 100th birthday.

The completed image features nearly 4,000 selfies sent in via the BBC's Make A Difference website.

Captain Tom's mosaic, the idea of BBC Three Counties Radio, will eventually be presented to him in a printed format.

Speaking about his birthday, he said: "Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming.

"My legs may be tired, but my mind is racing and I'm hoping to be back very soon with other ways in which I can help people, help others.

"Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day."