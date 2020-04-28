Minute's silence for East of England key workers

Video

A minute's silence has been held in the East of England as the region paid tribute to key workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare staff in Milton Keynes, Letchworth, Bedford and King's Lynn were among those paying respects to their colleagues at 11:00 BST.

At Southend Hospital, empty shoes were laid out in front of the site to symbolise UK workers who have lost their lives.

Shoppers in Bury St Edmunds also stopped in their tracks and Cambridgeshire police officers fell silent outside their Huntingdon headquarters.