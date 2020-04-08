Huge RAF plane uses empty Luton Airport runway
Residents in Luton were shocked to see a giant military transporter flying overhead on Tuesday, as the RAF used the empty runway for training flights.

Luton Airport has only been operating a limited number of flights due to the coronavirus lockdown, enabling RAF Brize Norton to do test landings with a C-17 Globemaster.

The transporter can quickly deliver troops and cargo to bases all over the world.

Staff at Luton Airport tweeted: "This giant C-17 transporter is not something you see at LLA every day! Proud to support the @RAFBrizeNorton in their training today."

  • 08 Apr 2020
