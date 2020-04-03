The pub-turned-shop where you can book a slot

Video

A town pub has swapped pulling pints to serve groceries, giving older people and NHS workers the chance to book a private shopping slot.

The Orange Tree in Baldock, Hertfordshire, is helping out during the coronavirus pandemic by selling essentials like bread, fruit, vegetables and dairy products - plus you can grab a takeaway pint or two.

Pub licensee Rob Scahill says key workers, older people and vulnerable residents have been able to book slots to shop when it suits them, outside of the regular 16:00 to 19:00 opening hours.

"I've had nurses coming straight from their shift at the Lister [Hospital]. I've had firemen, police and so on," he said.

Any profits made will go to local musicians who have been affected by the crisis, Mr Scahill said.