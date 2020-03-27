Video

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock has been doing his bit to keep people fit while gyms are closed due to coronavirus.

Great Britain's double gold medal winner, from Hertfordshire, has been forced to improvise at home as he can no longer train at his own gym in Basildon, Essex.

He has been posting daily routines online for people to follow, which are recorded at his home and sometimes interrupted by his baby daughter.

He said: "I think at this time, everyone's got to be creative and use what they have at home. Just do what you can to keep busy and keep a structured life."