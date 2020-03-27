Storyteller moves to Facebook to aid deaf children

Video

A sign language teacher has started telling stories on Facebook to entertain deaf children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marie Biswell, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, usually runs group sessions with youngsters but has had to postpone them because of social distancing rules.

After her signed version of the Gruffalo was shared dozens of times in 24 hours, she decided to take requests for more stories.

She said: "I was, sort of, getting a bit upset because everything's happening around the world, and I wanted to just do my part to give somebody a smile during these times."