Coronavirus: 'You could kill a relative,' grieving son warns
The family of a grandmother who died after contracting the coronavirus have warned people to follow government advice and stay at home.
Doreen Hunt, 72, who died at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, had underlying health issues.
Her son Stephen Hunt said he was angry with people who "aren't taking notice of the warnings".
Mr Hunt warned people: "You might catch it, you might give it to somebody else, you might touch something somebody else touches and you could kill a relative, you just don't know."
26 Mar 2020
