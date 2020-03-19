Thousands tune in to live-streamed toddler group

Video

A toddler group from Milton Keynes attracted thousands of views online when the usual session became a Facebook live-stream due to the coroanvirus outbreak.

Ragdolly Annas, a music a rhyme group, turned to the internet to entertain self-isolating families, but soon found themselves with an international audience of more that 2,000 people.

Co-owner Anna Varone-Johnson said: “It's been a much-needed energy boost.”

The group, who normally entertain between 25 and 35 children daily, will broadcast a live session online every day.