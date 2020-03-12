'Bionic' powerlifter still competing at almost 90

Video

A powerlifting octogenarian says he will continue to pursue his passion for weightlifting, despite battling a variety of health problems over the years.

Ted Brown, 89, from Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, has been part of the British powerlifting scene for more than 70 years, after taking up the sport in the 1940s.

Despite Mr Brown's new hip, a triple heart bypass and a pacemaker, he continues to hit the gym three times a week and compete in powerlifting competitions. He has won nine world and 30 British titles.

"I shall carry on as long as I can," said Mr Brown. "It's part and parcel of my life."