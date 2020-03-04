Watford keeper gives leukaemia fan ‘best day ever’

Media player
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster treats leukaemia fan
A football fan who has leukaemia says she will "never forget" being pushed on to the pitch by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.
The player met 12-year-old Molly Hall on a surprise visit to her house in December, and invited her to be a mascot in Saturday's home clash against Liverpool.
She said it was "one of the best days ever".
04 Mar 2020
