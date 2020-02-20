Spade murderer repeatedly told police 'no comment'

Video

A custody interview with a woman who battered her neighbour to death with a garden spade has been released by police.

Debby Foxwell murdered Louise Lotz in a "sustained, brutal and merciless attack" after an argument, prosecutors told St Albans Crown Court.

Footage of the 41-year-old being questioned showed her repeatedly answering "no comment" to the detective's questions.

She had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but was found guilty of murder following a trial.

Foxwell, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, will be sentenced on 20 March.