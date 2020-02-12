Inside a UK coronavirus isolation centre

Video

A woman quarantined in a conference centre after being flown out of China says she is "glad" to be in the UK despite being in isolation.

Lavender Au spoke to the BBC by video call after being taken to Kents Hill Park, in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

She arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday on a UK government rescue flight after being caught up in the lock-down in the Wuhan region while visiting a friend.

The Department of Health has confirmed all people staying at the centre in Milton Keynes have tested negative for coronavirus.

Milton Keynes University Hospitals NHS Trust said it was a "highly precautionary measure".