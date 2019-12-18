Fallon Sherrock: 'I proved the online trolls wrong'

Video

Fallon Sherrock has said she has proven her critics wrong after becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.

The 25-year-old booked her place in the second round with a 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts on Tuesday.

Sherrock was one of only two women to qualify for the 96-player event.

"I'm so proud to help put women's darts on the map," she said. "There was always criticism like trolls online, their constant giving you sexist comments and stuff like that, well, I've just proved you wrong."