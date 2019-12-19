Media player
'I left home after being threatened with a gun'
A teenager has described the moment she left her family home after she was told she would be shot with a gun by a visitor.
Martine, 19, from Luton, said the incident a year ago was the final catalyst to leave home after years of unstable living, and it had "stuck with her" and given her "anxiety".
After a time sofa-surfing, she was given help by a hostel that caters for young women who face homelessness.
Describing the help she has received, Martine said: "They've given me confidence in myself. They believed in me when I didn't."
19 Dec 2019
