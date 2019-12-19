'I left home after being threatened with a gun'

Video

A teenager has described the moment she left her family home after she was told she would be shot with a gun by a visitor.

Martine, 19, from Luton, said the incident a year ago was the final catalyst to leave home after years of unstable living, and it had "stuck with her" and given her "anxiety".

After a time sofa-surfing, she was given help by a hostel that caters for young women who face homelessness.

Describing the help she has received, Martine said: "They've given me confidence in myself. They believed in me when I didn't."