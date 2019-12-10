Man dragged from car as police bust drugs gang

Video

Police dashcam has captured the moment a gang member was dragged out of a car window and arrested after the vehicle was pursued for 20 miles.

Sanjay Clouden and Vincent Kingswell-Shaw were among those stopped by police on the way home from North Shields, having travelled more than 200 miles from Bedford to raid a cannabis factory.

In the boot, officers found 363 cannabis plants worth £35,000 in street value.

Car driver Clouden, 21, was jailed for six years for the raid and dangerous driving. Front passenger Kingswell-Shaw, 23, received five years for burglary.

The pair were among 13 Bedford gang members jailed at Harrow Crown Court for drug, burglary and weapon offences across the UK.