'Success would be powerful legacy for Ollie'
Unused fundraising pledged to brain cancer research

Two years ago, thirteen year old Ollie Gardiner died of a brain tumour.

In the months before his death, the village of Aston Clinton in Buckinghamshire had raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for treatment.

Ollie's parents have now pledged nearly £200,000 of remaining money to help support a five year study into brain cancer.

Reporter: Matt Graveling

  • 06 Dec 2019
