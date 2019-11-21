Crews tackle university campus bus blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
University of Hertfordshire: Crews tackle campus bus blaze
Fire crews were called to tackle a fire on a bus at a university campus.
The blaze began at about 11:30 GMT on the de Havilland campus at the University of Hertfordshire, in Hatfield.
Videos posted to social media showed large flames and black smoke pouring from the vehicle.
The university said the bus was "immediately evacuated" and there were "no injuries to passengers or the driver".
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-50504597/university-of-hertfordshire-crews-tackle-campus-bus-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window