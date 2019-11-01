'Major' fire at business park tackled by crews

Media player
'Major' fire at Twinwoods Business Park tackled by Bedfordshire crews
Sixty firefighters have been fighting back flames that have engulfed three buildings at a Bedfordshire business park.
The "major" blaze started at the Twinwoods site near Milton Ernest at 12:35 GMT, causing a number of workers to flee the area.
No-one has been injured in the fire, which continues to burn, with everyone being accounted for, Bedfordshire fire service said.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing black smoke for miles around.
A number of roads have been shut close to the site and police have warned residents to keep away.
01 Nov 2019
