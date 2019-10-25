Ending the 'isolation' of hearing-impaired pupils

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Milton Keynes pupils tackle hearing-impaired 'isolation'
A group of friends have made a film about the challenges they face as young people with hearing impairments.
They want to encourage people to think about how they interact with those with hearing difficulties to "end the isolation" felt by some.
The film was written and produced by pupils in Milton Keynes and will be shown at schools across the East of England.
Charlie, who stars in the film, said: "Take into consideration that people have hearing aids and that they do need more help than others."
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-50180196/milton-keynes-pupils-tackle-hearing-impaired-isolationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window