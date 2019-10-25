Ending the 'isolation' of hearing-impaired pupils

Video

A group of friends have made a film about the challenges they face as young people with hearing impairments.

They want to encourage people to think about how they interact with those with hearing difficulties to "end the isolation" felt by some.

The film was written and produced by pupils in Milton Keynes and will be shown at schools across the East of England.

Charlie, who stars in the film, said: "Take into consideration that people have hearing aids and that they do need more help than others."