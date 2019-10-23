Video

A security camera caught the moment a lorry arrived at an Essex industrial park, shortly before 39 people were found dead inside.

The vehicle, registered in Bulgaria, was found shortly before 01:40 BST at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, police said.

CCTV pictures, from a camera at the nearby Big Blue Squirrel self storage unit, show the lorry being driven on Motherwell Way about 25 minutes earlier.

Essex Police moved it to a secure location so the bodies inside could be recovered.

The lorry driver, named locally as Mo Robinson, 25, from the Portadown area of County Armagh, Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.