Cancer survivor's joy at breast milk donations

A mother who has beaten cancer has spoken of her joy at being able to get breast milk for her baby thanks to a charity.

Emma Rees was unable to breastfeed after having a double mastectomy.

The Human Milk Foundation, based in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has been running for just over a year and is the only milk bank charity in England.

Milk is taken from voluntary donors which is then refrigerated in little bottles. Once treated, it is taken to those who need it.

So far the bank has fed more than 1,000 babies across 10 counties. It has recently expanded to open a "milk hub" in Norwich.

Ms Rees said she was "over the moon" to find out she could give her newborn breast milk, after being denied funding on the NHS.