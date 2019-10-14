'This dangerous road nearly killed my husband'

Woman's fight for A505 safety work after husband's crash
A woman who has campaigned for safety improvements on a "dangerous" road since her husband was seriously hurt in a crash says she has "never come across a road like it".
Lynsey Langdon's partner Greg was left in a wheelchair after being hit by a car dashing across a cut-through in the A505 between Baldock and Royston in Hertfordshire in 2016.
It prompted Mrs Langdon to set up a Facebook group, Make the A505 Safer, where people could upload dashcam footage of their near-misses.
Armed with evidence, she got a number of politicians on board with her campaign, but she says little has been done to improve the road.
"I could have been a widow. My kids could have been without a dad. Someone could die on that road. Someone has died on that road," she said.
Hertfordshire County Council said: "We have been actively addressing safety concerns... following a number of high-profile incidents.
"[A commissioned report] suggests a number of options with regards to banning right-turn movements and improving slip roads."
14 Oct 2019