Luton gang member jailed for knife attack
A gang member has been sentenced to 11 years for attacking a rival with a knife in broad daylight.
Tyriq Richards-Tindle, 20, of Ashburham Road, Luton, approached his victim who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, waiting at traffic lights in the town.
The victim survived the attack but required "several surgeries", Bedfordshire Police said.
Richards-Tindle was sentenced at Luton Crown Court for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
27 Sep 2019
