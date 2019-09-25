Drill music rappers risk 'ending their lives'

Video

The sister of a teenager killed in a fight sparked by a music video has urged young people to think before releasing tracks online.

Four men were jailed for life for murdering rapper Isaac Stone, 19, who was stabbed to death in Bedford town centre in 2014.

His sister Channitta Lendore gives speeches in schools and prisons to warn others about the dangers of knife crime and carrying blades.

She said: "The music these young people release today, what they are saying, what they are inciting, that message is the exact same message that could end their lives."