Video

The family of a man who was killed when his minibus was hit by a driver using a hands-free phone are calling for a complete ban on drivers using mobiles.

Two lorry drivers - one twice over the legal alcohol limit and the other on a hands-free call - were jailed last year for causing the deaths of eight people on the M1 in August 2017.

The family of minibus driver Cyriac Joseph, from Nottingham, say their father would still be alive if hands-free calls while driving were made illegal.

Last month the Commons Transport Select Committee said current laws gave the "misleading impression" that hands-free options are safe.

See more on Inside Out South on the BBC iPlayer here.