Video

A group of teenagers, whose fled the Taliban in Afghanistan and took the "long walk" to the UK, have found a passion and togetherness through cricket.

A year ago Luton Blue Tigers started with "no facilities and no equipment" but they are winning games and gaining a belief in themselves.

Coach Amran Malik, whose family is originally from Pakistan, said: "When I look into their eyes... I see a lot of fear. They've seen things that we can't even imagine."

"Cricket has changed my life a lot," player Zilal Mohmand said.

"Before, all I did was roam around the streets... I'm really happy and amazed with what we have achieved."

See more on this story in Inside Out on BBC One (East), Monday 16 September at 19:30 BST and then for 30 days on the BBC iPlayer.