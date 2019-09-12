Crash footage of drink-drive motorcyclist released

Video

Police have released dashcam footage of a motorcyclist's head-on crash with a car to warn of the dangers of drink-driving.

The pictures show the rider colliding with the car's windscreen while his bike is thrown into the air in Stevenage in March.

He was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and was critically injured after the incident.

PC David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are releasing this footage in the hope it brings some reality, particularly to motorcyclists, of the serious consequences of being over the limit.

"The rider put himself, the occupants of the car and other road users at risk and this is not acceptable."