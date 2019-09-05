Fight for boy with 'one in 55 million disease'

Media player
Family fight for Luton boy with 'one in 55 million' disease
A family is hoping to raise £65,000 for gene therapy treatment for a seven-year-old boy who has a condition affecting one child in every 55 million.
Huzaifer Zia has been diagnosed with aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase, which affects his ability to walk and talk.
The treatment is at the research stage and currently unavailable in the UK so his family intends to send him to Poland.
The AADC Research said the disorder affects one child in every 55 million worldwide, with seven diagnosed in the UK.
05 Sep 2019
