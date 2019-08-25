'Crazy old girl' farmer becomes internet star

Video

A mother and son have become internet stars after he decided to make videos of her working on the family farm.

More than 50,000 people have watched some instalments of British Farming: 12 months on a UK farm on YouTube.

Film-maker Rufus Denne said: "I find her so funny and I wondered whether that would translate on camera."

His mother Sarah Denne, who farms at Nash, near Milton Keynes, added: "When he first said about it, I thought he was bonkers. Why would someone want to see this crazy old girl with a pitchfork in her hand, littering cattle?"

The series was supposed to run once a month for a year but will now continue because of the audience's response.