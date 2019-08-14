"He wormed his way into his life"

Media player
Maids Moreton: Ben Field 'wormed way' into victim's life
A churchwarden convicted of murdering an author "wormed his way" into his life, the victim's brother has said.
Benjamin Field, 28, is due to be sentenced for the murder of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar, who he duped into a relationship and then persuaded to change his will.
Mr Farquhar's brother Ian has said he would still be alive had he not met "cunning" Field.
He told the BBC he believed Field would have targeted others had he not been found guilty.
