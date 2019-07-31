Video

Car enthusiasts taking part in a meet have told the BBC they do not like being branded "boy racers".

Dozens of people attended a car cruise in a retail park in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on Sunday evening - something they do once a month and have done for years. It is just one of many meets across the UK.

It comes as police investigate a crash in nearby Stevenage, Hertfordshire, where two cars ploughed into a crowd of people, injuring 17.

Kirsty Elliott, 27, who is one of the organisers of the Dunstable event, said car lovers were "not typical boy racers".

Participant Owen Dawkins, who turned up in his Ford Escort XR3i, said: "It looks fast, it looks aggressive, it looks like I'm a boy racer. But it's not me."

Police say that while cruising itself is not illegal, they would urge people not to take part.

