Footage shows moment of 'car cruise' crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows moment of Stevenage 'car cruise' crash
Footage posted online has shown the moment two cars crashed at a "car cruise" gathering, injuring 17 people.
The vehicles collided on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.
Two people were seriously injured and 15 more hurt.
One of the charity event's organisers described it as a "nightmare".
- Read more: Seventeen hurt in 'car cruise' crash
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-49048782/footage-shows-moment-of-stevenage-car-cruise-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window