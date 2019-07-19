Seventeen injured by 'car cruise' crash
Seventeen people have been hurt in a car crash at a gathering of car enthusiasts in Stevenage.

Two cars collided on Monkswood Way at around 21:45 BST on Thursday during the car show, and hit people watching from the roadside.

Organisers say the event was supposed to be a 'static car' meet.

