Office block fire causes congestion 'near to M1'

Hemel Hempstead building fire causes congestion 'near M1'
About 30 firefighters have been at a fire at an office block near the M1.
The blaze in the roof of the building in Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead broke out at about 09:10 BST, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Five crews plus the aerial ladder attended and the fire was put out by 10:50.
Hertfordshire Police had warned of congestion in the area including at junction eight of the M1.
Highways England said the A414 westbound between the M1 and Maylands Avenue has reopened following the earlier closure.
03 Jul 2019
