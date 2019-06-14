Media player
Man jailed for 'ferocious' pub attacks in Chesham
CCTV pictures captured the moment a 56-year-old man was repeatedly punched in an unprovoked attack at a bar.
George Horn, 25, of no fixed address, was seen shaking the man's hand before talking and laughing with him at the Jolly Sportsman pub in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, on 18 August 2018.
But a minute later he suddenly began to throw punches, leaving the victim with an eye injury. He then attacked a 30-year-old man outside the pub.
Horn pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to nine years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court.
14 Jun 2019
