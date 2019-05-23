Jake Humphrey meets fundraising parents

Video

A sports presenter has met two parents who are fundraising in memory of their daughter after he shared their campaign on social media.

Watford fan Ross Coniam is attempting nine challenges in 2019 to raise money for stillbirth and neo-natal charities, in memory of daughter Norah who lived just a few hours.

BT Sport's Jake Humphrey saw the appeal on Mr Coniam's sweatshirt during a match, boosting donations from £3,000 to more than £27,000 within two days. Donations now top £41,000.

Ross and Naomi Coniam thanked the presenter for his support and gave him his own Nine4Norah sweatshirt, in his beloved Norwich City colours.