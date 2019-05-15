Video

A 16-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is taking his GCSEs using just his eyes.

Will, who attends Lonsdale School in Stevenage, is unable to talk or write, so will be using a specially-designed computer that reads his eye movement.

He will be given 700% more time to allow for the computer to recognise the letters being communicated.

His mum, Sam, says: "He's now starting to look at his future career."