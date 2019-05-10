'Horse riding turned my life around'

Video

A riding school that works with vulnerable children has helped to turn around a troubled teenager's life.

Seeds of Change in Bedford uses horses to calm young people and teach them new skills.

Leah Budge, 19, has been helped by the project and is about to start her dream job working with horses.

She said: "I used to have a bad attitude and a temper. I was in and out of schools. Seeds of Change helped me overcome my problems."

It is funded by Luton Borough Council as a way of helping get excluded pupils back into education.