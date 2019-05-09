Care home fire 999 call released

Video

A 999 call and video has shown the response to a major fire at a care home where two people were killed.

The footage, released by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue, shows crews tackling the blaze at Newgrange Care Home in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on 8 April 2017.

Newgrange of Cheshunt Ltd ran the home, where 35 residents lived, and was fined £175,000 after it admitted five charges of failing to comply with fire safety legislation.

Speaking after sentencing at St Albans Crown Court, chief fire officer Darryl Keen said: "If enough competent staff had been present and properly trained to carry out long-established and recognised guidance on evacuations in a care home, I am sure that a full evacuation would have been started long before our arrival."