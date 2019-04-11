D-Day film honours 'vital' codebreakers

Video

A film to honour the "vital" role codebreakers played in ending World War Two has been made to mark 75 years since D-Day.

The Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy on 6 June 1944 and started to break through the German defences.

Teams at Bletchley Park, near Milton Keynes, in Buckinghamshire, were responsible for decrypting Germany military messages, helping to plan the operation.

A new film, featuring more than 400 accounts from former staff, is being shown there.

Peronel Craddock, from the Bletchley Park Trust, said: "The intelligence that came out of Bletchley Park was absolutely vital to the D-Day invasion.

"The story is important, not just in terms of the effect it had on the course of World War Two, but also because of the huge numbers of people working here under total secrecy."