Man drove wrong way in M1 outside lane

A car driver has been spotted travelling in the wrong direction in the outside lane of a motorway.

Dashcam footage from a passing lorry shows a man driving on the M1 near Milton Keynes at about 13:00 BST on Monday.

  • 10 Apr 2019