Man drove wrong way in M1 fast lane

Video

A car driver has been spotted travelling in the wrong direction in the fast lane of a motorway.

Dashcam footage from a passing lorry shows a man driving on the M1 near Milton Keynes at about 13:00 BST on Monday.

Realising he is facing oncoming traffic, the driver reverses for a short time before pulling forward again.

He eventually leaves the motorway by driving the wrong way up a slip road.

Lorry driver Mark Thomas, 54, said: "He looked like an older chap, very startled like a rabbit in headlights, utterly confused and panic-stricken. I was waving frantically at him and went hoarse shouting.

"In 32 years as a lorry driver, I've never felt shaken up. But this shook me up for about 24 hours afterwards."

The BBC has contacted Thames Valley Police about the incident.