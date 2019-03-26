Teenager left 'for dead' in hit-and-run

Video

Footage of a speeding car which left a 14-year-old boy "for dead" in a hit-and-run while it was fleeing from police has been released.

Mohammed Casim Hussain, 20, attempted to evade armed officers on Leagrave Road, Luton, on 14 March 2018 while travelling at 59mph (95km/h)– nearly three times the speed limit.

At the same time, teenager Ibrahim Ahmed tried to cross the road but was hit into the air by Hussain’s car, landing several metres away.

Ibrahim was given first aid by the officers at the road side, who were praised for their role in helping to save the boy’s life. After suffering organ damage and internal bleeding he is still recovering.

Hussain, from Southampton Gardens in the town, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to 16 months in a young offenders’ institution after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.