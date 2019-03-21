Media player
Five gang members jailed over drugs feud in Bedford
Five members of two rival gangs have been jailed after a kidnapping, a stabbing and a drive-by shooting in a row over drug dealing.
The clashes between the Kempston Block and Mile Road groups happened in Bedford in June 2017.
Judge Nigel Lithman, sitting at Luton Crown Court, said the gangs had been "at war".
"The defendants have been involved in the worst blight upon life in this country, involving the toxic combination of gang association, and the use of knives and guns in pursuit of their rivalry in the course of the drugs trade,” he said.
21 Mar 2019
