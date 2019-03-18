Tesco 'hit and run' driver jailed

Video

A getaway driver who broke a woman's back when she rammed into her in a supermarket car park has been jailed.

Lucy Turner, 32, from Borehamwood, sent 26-year-old shop worker Danielle Wood sprawling over the bonnet as she drove into shoppers outside Tesco in Rickmansworth on 23 December.

They tried to block the car with their trolleys as Turner attempted to drive off with £174 worth of stolen alcohol.

Turner was jailed for three years and two months at St Albans Crown Court for offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.