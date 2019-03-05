Pancake race still going after 600 years

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pancake Day: 'World's oldest' race still going in Olney
A pancake race that started nearly 600 years ago is still going strong in 2019.
The traditional Olney Pancake Race, in the Buckinghamshire town, is thought to have begun in 1445 after one woman had to run to church because she was late.
Only woman who are over 18 and have lived in the town for more than three months can enter.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-47456655/pancake-day-world-s-oldest-race-still-going-in-olneyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window