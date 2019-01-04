Blaze rips through derelict NHS complex

Media player
Bedford fire: NHS health complex severely damaged
A derelict building at an NHS health complex has been severely damaged by fire.
Crews were called after the blaze broke out at Bedford Health Village on Kimbolton Road in Bedford at about 18:07 GMT on Thursday.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of anyone being in the building.
An investigation is under way.
04 Jan 2019
