'Idiotic' teens capture fuel depot fire

Video

Unseen amateur footage of the Buncefield oil depot fire in 2005 has been posted online by a man who was driving around the area with his friends "as a bunch of idiotic 18-year-olds".

The incident, caused by an overflowing petrol tank at the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal in Hemel Hempstead, was the UK's largest peacetime fire.

Jason Fields said: "Without a care for our safety, we drove towards the flames. Looking back, it was a really silly thing to do."

The initial explosion on 11 December damaged nearby houses and the fire raged for a number of days, but nobody was killed or seriously injured.