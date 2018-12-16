'Idiotic' teens capture fuel depot fire

Buncefield fire: 'Idiotic' teens capture fuel depot blaze on film
Unseen amateur footage of the Buncefield oil depot fire in 2005 has been posted online by a man who was driving around the area with his friends "as a bunch of idiotic 18-year-olds".
The incident, caused by an overflowing petrol tank at the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal in Hemel Hempstead, was the UK's largest peacetime fire.
Jason Fields said: "Without a care for our safety, we drove towards the flames. Looking back, it was a really silly thing to do."
The initial explosion on 11 December damaged nearby houses and the fire raged for a number of days, but nobody was killed or seriously injured.
